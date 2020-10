HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has two new members of the force.

The department posted on Facebook on Saturday:

“Yesterday, Deputy Corey Waddell his K-9 Raja and Deputy Tyler Marinus with his K-9 Buford both graduated from K-9 school! We would like to

thank Shelly Gutierrez for all of his hard work. Please help us in congratulating both of these deputies and their K-9′s!”

Best of luck to the dogs in their new job!