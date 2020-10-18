Relative of ‘Bedford Boy’ runs marathon to National D-Day Memorial

A woman with a personal connection to the Bedford Boys ran a marathon through the town in their honor Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Powers finished her 26.2-mile run across Bedford at the National D-Day Memorial. Her great-uncle is Jack Powers, one of nineteen soldiers from Bedford killed on Omaha Beach during D-Day.

Powers ran the self-guided course for the Marine Corps Marathon, which normally happens in Arlington, but went virtual due to COVID-19. She said she’s grateful she could finish her run at such an important place for her family.

“I actually teared up when I ran up and saw the memorial,” Powers said. “I’m not a really emotional runner, but this finish means more to me than finishing in DC. This is personal and something I’m never going to forget.”

Powers said she ran the marathon with a broken toe, but used her great-uncle’s memory to motivate herself through the finish line.