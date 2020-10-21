Northam attempting to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from discontinuing after 94 years

The Coca-Cola Company announced it’s discontinuing Northern Neck Ginger Ale after nearly a century, and one high-profile Virginia resident is trying to save it from fizzling out.

The classic soda has been a Virginia tradition since 1926 but has recently become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coca-Cola is set to retire the beverage as it’s transitioning to bigger and more popular brands, according to a press release.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think differently about our brands to accelerate our transformation to a total beverage company,” said Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations.

Gov. Ralph Northam joined in on the conversation about the cult classic drink on Twitter on Tuesday in an attempt to save the cult classic drink.

Not so fast—I grew up with Northern Neck Ginger Ale and am among the many fans who would hate to see it fizzle out. We have reached out to @CocaCola and are doing everything we can to keep this popular Virginia staple on our shelves. Stay tuned... https://t.co/ht6D8w6hJ5 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 20, 2020

“Not so fast—I grew up with Northern Neck Ginger Ale and am among the many fans who would hate to see it fizzle out,” Northam tweeted.

Northam said they reached out to Coca-Cola to keep the drink Virginia staple on shelves.

