Woman arrested in connection with stabbing, Lynchburg police chase, authorities say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested for malicious wounding among other charges after multiple disturbance reports were made on Tuesday night, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a disturbance in the Walmart parking lot in Madison Heights. Before deputies could get to the scene, witnesses and other callers reported that the people and vehicle involved in the disturbance left the scene driving recklessly while heading south on Route 29.

Shortly after at 9:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said they got a disturbance report about a man who had been stabbed on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. Deputies said they concluded that this call was linked to the original call at Walmart after talking to the victim.

Authorities said Kimberly Dawn Driskill was identified as the assailant and was driving a white Dodge pick-up truck.

Nearly an hour later at 10:33 p.m., Lynchburg Police notified the Sheriff’s Office that they were actively pursuing the pick-up truck and stopped it a couple of minutes later on Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road where Driskill was arrested, according to authorities.

Deputies said Driskill was charged with domestic assault, malicious wounding and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for evaluation where the victim who was stabbed was also transported for treatment.