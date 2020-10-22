Caroll County stepfather arrested for shooting stepson in leg, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man in Caroll County is charged with malicious wounding after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday, authorities said.

The Caroll County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Buckwoods Community for a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, they found someone who had been shot in the left leg.

The victim told deputies that he and his stepfather got into an altercation, which led to the stepfather pulling out a firearm to shoot him. Deputies said they found the stepfather afterward who said that he shot the stepson out of self-defense.

Authorities said the stepson was transported to a local trauma center and later released.

After further investigation, deputies arrested the stepfather for malicious wounding and assault and battery on a family member. Authorities said warrants were also obtained for the stepson for assault and battery on a family member.

Both the stepfather and stepson were taken to a magistrate where warrants and a protective order were served, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said that both subjects are pending arraignment in Carroll County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.