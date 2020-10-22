Sherman Lea, David Bowers meet during virtual candidate forum for Roanoke city mayor

ROANOKE, Va. – The candidates to be Roanoke’s next mayor faced off in a virtual forum on Thursday.

Roanoke’s current mayor, Sherman Lea, and Roanoke’s former mayor, David Bowers, met on a virtual stage ahead of the November 3 election.

10 News anchor John Carlin moderated the forum, which was hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Lea and Bowers exchanged sharp comments regarding economic development in Roanoke.

Bowers said he was against moving the bus station to the lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. He also criticized the current city council for failing to develop a proposal across I-581 from Valley View Mall.

