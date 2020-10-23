One student tests positive for COVID-19 at Lord Botetourt High School

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A student has been diagnosed with coronavirus at Lord Botetourt High School.

Botetourt County Public Schools made this announcement Thursday and said the school will remain open during this time.

Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Russ said it has been working with the health department to identify anyone else in the community considered a close contact to this positive case.

Anyone who has been exposed will be contacted directly by the health department and will be given further guidance, according to the notice.

Russ said those who aren’t contacted don’t need to stay home or isolate.