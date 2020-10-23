Roanoke woman plans to gift 53 acts of kindness for he 53rd birthday

ROANOKE, Va. – Most people receive gifts from others for their birthday, but one local woman wants to be a gift to others for her entire birth month.

The creator of Love with Skin On, Debra Ferrell, turned 53 at the beginning of October.

She asked people on Facebook to nominate those who could use a random act of kindness.

In all, Ferrell plans to gift 53 acts of kindness this month.

“It’s just different from the way people normally imagine a birthday. They think, ‘I’m going to get gifts,’ and I think I want to give gifts, because I have life full of gifts with my children and grandchildren and my home and my job,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell is looking for 20 more nominations.

