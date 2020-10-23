What’s News Today: absentee ballot deadline, pet adoption special

Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot to vote in next month’s election. You must request your ballot by 5 p.m. today. When returning your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the registrar by noon on Friday. You can also drop your ballot off at the registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is at cat-pacity. It’s holding an adoption special today and tomorrow. Adoption fees for cats, six months and older, will be waived with the donation of a 14 pound or greater bag or cat food or kitty litter.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual roundtable on the Affordable Care Act today. He will talk to providers and non-profit leaders in the Roanoke-Alleghany region to talk about the impact it has on patients. He will have a second discussion this afternoon with leaders from Northern Virginia.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will meet virtually today. The committee will get an update on the improvement program for the corridor and finances. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Governor Northam will attend a roundtable discussion with the United Way of Southwest Virginia. He will be talk about about the Commonwealth’s economic recovery and the effects of the pandemic.

Calfee Park will host a Halloween Bash today and tomorrow. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with trick-or-treating, games and costume contests. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Wizard of Oz will play on the videoboard. Tomorrow night, you can watch Hocus Pocus. Only 1,000 people will be admitted each night. You’re asked to remain socially distant while attending.

The Williamson Road Area Business Association hosts drive-in movies this weekend at Fort Knox Drive-Thru Storage. Tonight, Hocus Pocus will play, with Disney’s Halloweentown tomorrow night and Pixar’s Coco on Sunday. Tickets are available online for $20 per car. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

Enjoy a workout and movie in Salem tonight. Join Burn Boot Camp Blacksburg for a family friendly workout at 6 p.m. Hocus Pocus will play at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The Red Sox Grill will be open. Admission is free.

The United Way of the New River Valley holds a community yard sale today. Instead of paying, you’re asked to donate items from the holiday food needs list. You can take a maximum of ten items per household. The yard sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Way office in Christiansburg.