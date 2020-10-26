Furniture company creating nearly 200 jobs in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Pittsylvania County as a North Carolina furniture company is moving into a recently vacated space.

Ison Furniture Manufacturing is spending $3.5 million to buy and renovate the recently closed A.C. Furniture facility.

As part of its multi-million dollar investment, Ison will purchase new equipment for the assembly and full production of its upholstered furniture products.

Ison’s plan creates 150 new jobs, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

The company’s supplier, Dogwood Global, will move to a vacant 30,000-square-foot building on site, invest $500,000 in new equipment and add 45 new jobs to manufacture high-end wood tables and custom furniture frames that will be upholstered by Ison Furniture.

“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” said Northam in a news release. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”

Ison makes contemporary furniture for both the consumer and hospitality markets and currently has two facilities in North Carolina.

The former A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County operated from 1977 to March 2020.

As part of the project, Ison will also utilize excess upholstery and sewing capacity at the facility to manufacture personal protective equipment products to support the local COVID-19 response.

A timeline of the facility opening has not yet been released.