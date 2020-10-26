With no in-person Stocked Market, the Junior League is reimagining its primary fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop its annual kickoff for the holidays.

Every November, the organization holds its Stocked Market fundraiser at the Berglund Center; however, this year, there will be no in-person event.

“It will look a little different but will be just as festive,” said the Junior League of Roanoke Valley in a news release. “Stocked Market proceeds are used to further the JLRV’s mission of empowering women leaders and giving back to the community. Annually, the JLRV invests about $70,000 to better our local communities through grants, scholarships and volunteers, and is committed to the focus of addressing poverty by connecting the community to existing resources and removing barriers to healthcare and food. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this focus is more important than ever as our neighbors deal with job loss, economic impacts and school closures.”

Stocked Market fans can participate in the fundraiser in four different ways:

● Stocked Market In a Box: For $50 participants will enjoy a holiday box, which features some of the Stocked Market committee’s favorite merchants' items, a souvenir ornament, and coupons from local merchants for discounted deals. Half of the proceeds from the box will benefit the JLRV mission. Stocked Markets in a Box are limited to 100 and will go on sale on November 13, which would have been the kickoff to the 32nd Annual Stocked Market. The boxes will be available for pickup locally once the sale is closed.

● Raffle tickets: You can purchase raffle tickets to be entered into a giveaway for one large basket valued at $500+ and overflowing with vendor goodies, gift cards and special deals made only for Stocked Market fans.

● Letters to Santa: A parent or grandparent can fill out information on a child on the JLRV website or the child can submit a letter to Santa. The child will then receive a hand-written letter from Santa via the USPS.

● Donate: You can also donate the cost of your ticket ($10+) at www.jlrv.org to help during this time.

You can find more information on the fundraisers here.

The traditional in-person Stocked Market fundraiser attracts around 10,000 shoppers to the three-day event, featuring a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. It has raised more than $3.2 million over the past 31 years.