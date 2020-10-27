Alleghany County Courthouse closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Courthouse is closed due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to county officials.

Officials say the courthouse will be closed through Friday, Oct. 30.

If you have questions about a pending case, you’re asked to call the appropriate Clerk’s office starting Monday, Nov. 2.

In addition to the courthouse, school leaders announced on Monday night that a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a school closure.

Clifton Middle School will be closed starting Tuesday.

School leaders said they’re working on contact tracing and it’s not clear when the school will reopen.