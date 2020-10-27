Amherst County officials claim commonwealth is abandoning state-owned property

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County officials are voicing their concerns over the Central Virginia Training Center its lack of upkeep by the Commonwealth.

In a letter, the county’s Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over the negligence of the state-owned property.

“They’re not there to take care of the buildings. They’re not there to take care of the grounds,” said Dean Rogers, the Amherst County administrator.

The Training Center closed in July after a century of service to people with developmental disabilities.

The Department of Behavioral Health & Development Services is currently responsible for the land.

The property includes nearly 100 abandoned buildings, three cemeteries and capped landfills.

And Rogers said it also includes unwanted visitors.

“They’re finding damage inside. It looks like drug use. It looks like some prostitution. We know from experience that derelict structures invite the homeless.”

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve received four calls this month and one in September regarding vandalism on the property.

“The last thing we need are fires out there and buildings caving in and people getting hurt and people starting to live out there. We don’t need that,” Rogers said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Health & Development services wrote:

“DBHDS is aware of several acts of vandalism at CVTC and has been having multiple discussions on rapidly strengthening security around the CVTC campus. DBHDS' goal is to be able to surplus the CVTC property during the first quarter of calendar year 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances. It is important to remember that there is a process for turning over property to the Department of General Services, and even when that process is completed, general maintenance of the campus falls to DBHDS.”