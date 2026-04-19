Hefty Wind Gusts Prevail While Rain Slowly Tapers Off

Yesterday had its fair share of gusty winds, but we will actually see those winds intensify this morning.

While a majority of these wind gusts will not exceed the 30 mph range, some areas could see up to 50 mph gusts this AM.

roanoke

These winds are caused by a strong cold front that pushed through last night, which is also the cause of our over 20 degree drop in temperatures.

Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s today, and will linger around these temperatures for the next few days.

sw va

Rain will continue off-and-on throughout the morning. Following the front, there is a large surface high, which will quickly clear our skies and stop the rain.

By about 10 AM, the rain will start to wrap up across the region, with more eastward counties potentially seeing the rain end closer to 11 AM.

sun 10 a

This rain has been very light for most, so far. Some areas in the NRV saw some brief heavy rainfall, but a majority of it being more of a drizzle.

Even as we finish up this system, our rainfall totals are not looking too impressive, with a lot of areas seeing trace amounts.

Another system is anticipated next weekend, and is seemingly more likely to have rainfall will come from that.

thru sun noon

After the rain wraps up later this morning, that surface high will take over, giving us dry weather to start the week.

Wednesday, that surface high will be displaced by another front that will warm temperatures back up into the upper 70s and potentially producing a few showers.

To end the week, there is a slight chance of seeing a few rain cells across Virginia, but we will remain mostly dry until our next big weather maker comes next Saturday.