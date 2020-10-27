Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to help on Election Day with local COVID-19 safety

ROANOKE, VA. – It’s less than two weeks until Election Day and more than 100 local volunteers have stepped up to help keep you safe at the polls.

Health professionals with the Medical Reserve Corps will be at polling places as an extra set of eyes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than 50 localities across the state have asked for help at more than 1,000 precincts.

That includes about 50 volunteers in the Roanoke Valley and another 50 in the New River Valley.

They’ll encourage people to wash their hands, be proactive like propping open doors and be a helping hand any way they can.

“These folks are willing to keep their full focus on infection safety prevention measures so that the election officials can concentrate on doing their job which is to help people vote and the public can show up to their job which is to cast their vote," Christie Wills with VDH said.

VDH said voters should wear a face covering, avoid handshakes and try to maintain social distancing when they cast their ballot this year.