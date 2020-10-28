Bedford woman arrested for stabbing a man to death, police say

BEDFORD, Va. – A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she stabbed a man to death on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers responded to 977 Salem Turnpike around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old George Turner of Bedford outside of his home with a stab wound to the chest. Officers say they started CPR until he was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the injury was caused by Laurie Coleman, 37, of Bedford. She has been charged with second-degree murder.