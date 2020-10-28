Henry County authorities continues months-long search for missing Ridgeway woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who’s been missing for nearly four months.

Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway, was last seen on July 3, 2020. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

On July 16, Valentine’s mother reported her missing.

Through the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office discovered that Valentine was last seen visiting an acquaintance at a residence located on Philpott Highway in Martinsville on the evening of July 3.

Investigators have searched Valentine’s home, the surrounding area and nearby roads on both on the ground and via drone for any evidence related to her disappearance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are continuing to interview her known associates.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office said it’s unknown if she may have been involved in a vehicle accident or is a victim of foul play.

At the time of her disappearance, she was borrowing a family member’s silver 2002 Toyota Solara, two-door coupe, silver in color with Virginia tags VC-3019.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.