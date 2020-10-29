Alleghany County elementary school students to teach other students about bullying prevention

Low Moore, Va. – One local school is not just telling kids not to bully others but teaching them how to handle the situation.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Mountain View Elementary School in Alleghany County is taking the message to the screen.

Fifth graders put together their own videos to share with the younger children.

School leaders say the message means more coming from their peers.

“The fifth graders are the role models of the school and all the younger kids look up to them,” said Emily Mottley, school counselor. “You shouldn’t just walk away, you should go and help the person even if you don’t know them,” said fifth-grader, Kyndle Paxton.

Along with the anti-bullying videos, students also created a unity tree where kids who show kindness are recognized.