Halifax County Public Schools to remain virtual through 2020

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Citing rising regional coronavirus cases and high positivity rates, Halifax County Public Schools leaders voted this week to remain virtual through the end of the semester.

Superintendent Mark Lineburg says the board’s decision was based on scientific data and not personal opinion.

Specifically, Dr. Lineburg says health metrics list the area as high risk for COVID-19 spread in the community.

“We look at the health matrix every time and we try to be real scientific about it," said Dr. Lineburg. “This time we were in a high community spread and our positivity rate was over 5%. Our board looked at that and made a decision on it.”

Currently, most students are virtual with a few receiving in-person instruction. In January, Dr. Lineburg says the board will reconsider their decision to transition students back into the classroom. When that happens, kindergarten through third grade will first make the transition.

In the meantime, the system is introducing a new opportunity for kids to connect with their teachers.

Internet café will give students the chance to get one-on-one help with teachers/tutors. This initiative will also give students access to the internet, if they are without.

Dr. Lineburg says families will need to sign up for time slots with some availability on the weekend.

The Internet Café is expected to launch in November.