32-year-old man arrested over an hour away after police found stolen items in his vehicle from Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A North Carolina man was arrested in Wytheville in connection with a vehicle smash and grab at a hotel on Oct. 23, according to Wytheville Police.

Just after midnight on that Friday, police said they reported to the Holiday Inn Express in Wytheville after getting a call that ten vehicles had their windows broken. When police arrived, the owners of the vehicles reported there were stolen items.

Shortly after, authorities said a Wythe County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding in a 35 mph zone on Peppers Ferry Road, but the vehicle didn’t stop. A pursuit happened as a result.

According to police, the Wythe County deputies pursued the vehicles into Carroll County where the Carroll County deputies took over the pursuit. The pursuit continued into Hillsville where the Hillsville Police then joined. The vehicle was finally stopped after crossing into Surry County, North Carolina.

The driver was identified as Eric R. Clay, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities said they found items inside Clay’s vehicle that were taken from the Holiday Inn Express vehicle smash and grabs earlier.

According to police, Clay was taken into custody and is facing charges in Surry County, Carroll County, Wythe County and Wytheville.

The investigation is ongoing.