Authorities arrest man in connection with shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Campbell County man is in jail after police arrested him in connection with a shooting on Friday morning.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Alta Street, in the Hurt community. The report was regarding some type of altercation that led to a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an emergency treatment facility.

Through the investigation, authorities identified the shooter as 34-year-old Kevin Wishon, of Lynch Station. Deputies took Wishon into custody without incident.

Wishon is facing charges of malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.