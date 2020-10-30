Authorities searching for car after shooting on I-81 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are on the lookout for a car that they say was involved in an overnight shooting on I-81 in Pulaski County.

According to Virginia State Police, the car is a white passenger 4-door sedan with heavily tinted windows. Officers did not have information on the license plate number.

Officers say they were notified of the shooting around 1:15 a.m. when they say a white 2019 Toyota Camry was going north on I-81. Police say the suspect car then sped past and started driving aggressively.

Authorities say the driver of the Camry told police that they were on the passenger side of the suspect car when the male driver started shooting into the Camry near the 91 mile marker, just south of Draper. The suspect car then kept going on I-81, according to police.

A woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, who was a passenger in the Camry was hit by gunfire, according to police. Authorities say she has since been treated and released from a hospital in Pulaski County. Police say the driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect car is asked to call the Wytheville Division of Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.