God’s Pit Crew logo featured on NASCAR driver’s car

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – All eyes are on Martinsville for NASCAR, and if you’re paying close enough attention during the race on Saturday, you might recognize a familiar logo on one of the cars.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton will be sporting something new on the track today: a God’s Pit Crew logo.

Burton has previously worked with the Danville nonprofit helping distribute food boxes and backpacks in Roanoke and Halifax County as part of the group’s relief efforts.

The organization’s founder and director, Randy Johnson, tells 10 News that he’s excited to “ride-along” with him.

“So it’s just been great to see Jeb use his gifts and talents to make a difference as well as to drive the wheels off that race car,” said Johnson.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway and you can catch it on WSLS 10.