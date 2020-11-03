Pedestrian dies after police say he was hit by a car in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 53-year-old man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a car in Campbell County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Oct. 29 around 10 p.m. on Route 699/Gladys Road just east of Route 706/Perrow Road.

Officers say a 1999 Crown Victoria was going north on Route 699 when there was a pedestrian walking in the road as the car was coming around a curve.

Despite swerving left in an attempt to miss the person, authorities say the driver of the Crown Victoria hit the pedestrian before running off the left side of the road and hitting a tree.

The pedestrian was identified by state police as David Norton, 53, of Altavista. Authorities say he died at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the Crown Victoria, a 29-year-old man from Gladys, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash. A 65-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. Police say the second passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to state police, alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges were filed.