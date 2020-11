ROANOKE, Va. – The results are in, and voters in Roanoke have selected three new city council members.

Trish White-Boyd (D) has been elected as Vice Mayor, along with Robert Jeffrey Jr. (D) and Stephanie Moon Reynolds (I), who were elected to city council.

The three beat out five other candidates, and the only incumbent among the group was White-Boyd.

This is the city’s first majority Black city council.

