Virginia Tech professor weighs in on what’s next with the presidential election still in flux

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Karen Hult talked with 10 News about what happens in the coming days while we wait for results to come in.

With votes still being counted in the U.S. presidential election, patience and tolerance are required as court challenges begin, according to Karen Hult.

“In the coming days, there will be lawyers on both sides trying to make arguments as to why the vote count should be stopped and why the vote count should not be stopped,” said Hult. “Clearly the Trump administration has learned – and the Biden side seems to as well – to be very systematic and take a national look at where the court challenges may be and to be sure that one has lawyers and other people watching in all the states across the country.”

Americans awoke Wednesday to an election outcome still too close to call, with millions of votes still being counted in crucial battleground states.

“The other thing is of at least some concern — if not surprise — is that President Trump claiming this morning that perhaps the vote count should stop.”

“I think the chief thing that is hard for everyone to think about is the need for patience. It’s going to take some time for the counting, be certified and for the states to move forward.”

Hult teaches political science at Virginia Tech and its Center for Public Administration & Policy, with expertise in the U.S. Presidency and Organizational and Institutional Theory.