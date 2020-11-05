Family of murdered Lynchburg toddler files $150 million lawsuit against city

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The family of a Lynchburg toddler who was killed in 2018 is suing the Lynchburg Department of Social Services.

22-month-old Amarah Lane was killed by her mother Fantasia Lane, who pleaded guilty to her daughter’s death and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

[Lynchburg woman sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder of infant daughter]

The lawsuit was filed back in August by Amarah’s biological father, Brenten Woody, and his mother Sonya Woody in the Roanoke City Circuit Court.

According to the documents, Amarah was taken by Social Services from her mother at 3-weeks-old for severe abuse and neglect, placing the infant into foster care with one couple who showed interest in adopting her.

[Mother faces felony child abuse charges in death of 22-month-old daughter]

The lawsuit states that Amarah’s father and grandmother wanted to gain legal custody, but the defendants carried out a conspiracy to deny the family adoption of the child. They alleged that those involved conspired to hide misconduct.

The defendants in the lawsuit include the Lynchburg Department of Social Services, the City of Lynchburg and the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia.

The Woodys are asking for $150 million for damages.