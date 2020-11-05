Roanoke City Republican Committee chair weighs in on election

ROANOKE, Va. – The chair of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, Charlie Nave, said he is surprised and disappointed by the election.

Nave said he trusts that election workers are following the law and counting all the votes accurately. However, he said he is unhappy that Democratic Virginia lawmakers removed the witness requirement for absentee ballots to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.

He has a message for the Democrats that have been elected to lead Roanoke City.

“Start listening to the people of Roanoke, all the people of Roanoke, even though [council members] represent only one party," said Nave.

He added that he thinks Republicans could take over key races in Virginia in next year’s election.