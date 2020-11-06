Lynchburg City Schools approves plan for new projects

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is taking the next step towards projects that will impact students for generations.

The LCS school board approved its Capital Improvement Plan Wednesday, which includes $65 million for projects they’d like to complete over the next five years.

That plan is being submitted to the Lynchburg city council for approval. The proposal features a new Sandusky Elementary School.

“The city has agreed with us that we will shoot for a goal of getting under construction with Sandusky Elementary in 2025,” said Steve Gatzke, director for finance and operations at LCS.

But before the city council votes on a new Sandusky Elementary, LCS must complete a report on the conditions of every school building.