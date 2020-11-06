What’s News Today: fair food, honoring veterans

The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council will plant a tree today to honor veterans. The white oak will be planted near the corner of Reserve Avenue and Jefferson Street at the site of the former armory. The tree planting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual awards ceremony today. It will recognize outstanding and heroic performance within the department. The Sheriff’s Office will also recognize people in the community who have assisted the office.

Fall Fair Food Fundays continues at the Salem Civic Center. Take the family for a gourmet hot dog, funnel cake, kettle corn and more. It runs daily through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.