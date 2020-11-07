Lynchburg Water Resources shares more about plan to remove College Lake Dam

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is looking to remove the College Lake Dam, which officials say is hazardous to the community.

The city’s Water Resources department just launched a website to inform the community on the new project.

Officials say the renovations won’t prevent flooding, but will help reduce damage.

Lynchburg Water Resources looks to start construction early 2023, once the Lakeside Bridge construction is complete.

“The spillway of College Lake Dam, if it were built today, would need to be 12 times the size of what it currently is,” said Erin Hawkins, the project manager.

Lynchburg Water Resources will host a virtual town hall next week for members of the community.