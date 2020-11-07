’Major’ deal: Biden’s German shepherd to become 1st rescue dog to live in White House

As of Saturday, Joe Biden was named president-elect, which means one of his dogs is going to become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

The Biden Family’s rescue dog, Major, has been with them since 2018. Soon, he and his canine brother, Champ, will join the president-elect at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

TMZ reported that this will be the first time a dog will be back in the White House since President Obama’s two Portuguese water dogs: Bo and Sunny.

In 2019, President Trump announced at a rally that he doesn’t have a dog, as reported by the Washington Post.

“You do love your dogs, don’t you?” the Post quoted Trump said. “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?”