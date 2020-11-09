61ºF

Former officer charged with shooting at Wythe County deputies to undergo evaluation

Charged with attempted capital murder

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wythe County, Southwest Virginia, Ricky Delk, Shooting, Crime
State police announced Thursday that Delk has been released from the hospital and is being charged with eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. (WSLS via New River Valley Regional Jail)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who authorities say shot at two Wythe County deputies will undergo an evaluation for competency and sanity.

Ricky Delk, who has been charged with attempted capital murder, appeared via video from New River Valley Regional Jail on Monday morning.

The judge granted the defense attorney’s request for an evaluation on Delk’s competency and sanity. The evaluation will be done by psychologists from Radford University.

The incident happened in July when authorities say they responded to Delk’s home after his wife called police. She told them that he was coming home drunk and was armed, and that he previously served in the military and was a former police officer.

While authorities were inside the home, Delk had maneuvered behind them and fired several rounds at them with an AR-15, hitting Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Deputy Chris Coleman, according to the warrant.

Officers fired shots at Delk and hit him. Delk and the two deputies were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The findings of the evaluation will be reviewed in Wythe County General District Court on Feb. 8.

