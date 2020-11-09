Former officer charged with shooting at Wythe County deputies to undergo evaluation

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who authorities say shot at two Wythe County deputies will undergo an evaluation for competency and sanity.

Ricky Delk, who has been charged with attempted capital murder, appeared via video from New River Valley Regional Jail on Monday morning.

The judge granted the defense attorney’s request for an evaluation on Delk’s competency and sanity. The evaluation will be done by psychologists from Radford University.

The incident happened in July when authorities say they responded to Delk’s home after his wife called police. She told them that he was coming home drunk and was armed, and that he previously served in the military and was a former police officer.

While authorities were inside the home, Delk had maneuvered behind them and fired several rounds at them with an AR-15, hitting Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Deputy Chris Coleman, according to the warrant.

Officers fired shots at Delk and hit him. Delk and the two deputies were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The findings of the evaluation will be reviewed in Wythe County General District Court on Feb. 8.