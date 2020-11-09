Longtime Roanoke County volunteer firefighter dies from firefighting-caused heart disease

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County lost a 35-year firefighter on Sunday.

Dale Woods was a member of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company from March 9, 1981, the day after his 21st birthday, until 2016.

That’s when he was diagnosed with heart disease, which was determined to be a result of his service as a firefighter, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Woods is survived by his wife Jewel and his son Daniel, four step-daughters and eight grandchildren.

He is also survived by his parents, Rodney and Maria Woods; grandmother, Lillian Woods; aunt, Wanda Waltz; sister, Monica Potts and his brother, Clifton Woods.

Dale held many certifications at the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company including Firefighter 1-2, Fire Instructor, and Emergency Vehicle Operator – Class 4. Dale also held the rank of Lieutenant, Captain, and Membership Officer over the years. Woods was employed at PMI Lubricants for over two decades.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Living Well Church of the Nazarene at 4335 W. Main Street in Salem

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Living Well Church of the Nazarene.

Interment will be private.