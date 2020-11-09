71ºF

Roanoke’s re-imagined ’25 Days of Dickens' promises pandemic-friendly festivities

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — at least, it will later this month.

The pandemic has forced organizers to reimagine Roanoke’s traditional Dickens of a Christmas. For this year’s event, there will be 25 Days of Dickens from Nov. 24 to Dec. 18.

The event is free and will include events like The Elf on the Shelf Advenure, Kids Pass for free admission into museums and attractions, festive lighting downtown, performances in Elmwood Park and a chance to Zoom with Santa.

