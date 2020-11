ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is getting another Starbucks.

Next spring, the coffee chain plans to open a café at 1309 Hershberger Road NW, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

That’s the building that used to be a Steak 'n Shake, before it closed in January 2019.

Starbuck will employ about 35 people at this location, which will also have a drive-thru.