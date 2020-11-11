10 mental health, support group resources for veterans across the region

Every November 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.
At 10 News, we want to do our part in helping our local veterans gather resources.
Below are resources ranging from mental health resources to support groups for America’s veterans:
Mental Health Resources
We acknowledge that our veterans go through the ultimate sacrifice for America and with that comes some hardships. Here are some mental health clinics, contact information and other resources for those in need of professional help.
- Salem VA Medical Center: Call Dr. Sarah Buyck at 240-982-2463 (x3758) to get in contact about making an appointment in-person at this clinic.
- Danville VA Clinic: Contact the clinic at 434-710-4210 to get in contact about making an appointment in-person at this clinic.
- Veteran Training online self-help portal: For those who can’t make it to a Veterans Affairs facility in person, you can use this portal’s tools to help manage your mental health.
- Smartphone apps for veterans: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with various tech companies to create free smartphone apps to help manage physical and mental health.
Support Groups
These organizations have support groups for veterans searching for people to talk to that can relate to previous experiences.
- New River Valley National Alliance in Mental Illness: They have locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County and Radford.
- Lynchburg National Alliance in Mental Illness: Due to COVID-19, this organization isn’t meeting in person, but you can still get in contact with them virtualyl.
Call Centers
For those veterans who are in need of crisis intervention or need more information regarding VA services, calling any of these numbers will put you in contact with someone who will help you find what you need.
- 2-1-1 Virginia provides 24/7 crisis intervention and referral to mental health services in VA: Dial 211 to talk to someone
- VA Crisis Line provides 24/7 crisis intervention and referral for military, members of the Guard and Reserve and their families: Dial 1-800-273-8255 & Press 1
- VA Women Veterans Call Center answers questions about VA services for women: Dial 1-855-VA WOMEN
- Vet Center Readjustment Counseling is an around the clock confidential call center where combat veterans and their families can all in about any experosnience they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life: Dial 1-877-WAR-VETS
If you know of any more helpful resources that weren’t mentioned in this story, please email ndelrosario@wsls.com