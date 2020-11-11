10 mental health, support group resources for veterans across the region

Every November 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.

At 10 News, we want to do our part in helping our local veterans gather resources.

Below are resources ranging from mental health resources to support groups for America’s veterans:

Mental Health Resources

We acknowledge that our veterans go through the ultimate sacrifice for America and with that comes some hardships. Here are some mental health clinics, contact information and other resources for those in need of professional help.

Support Groups

These organizations have support groups for veterans searching for people to talk to that can relate to previous experiences.

New River Valley National Alliance in Mental Illness: They have locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County and Radford.

Lynchburg National Alliance in Mental Illness: Due to COVID-19, this organization isn’t meeting in person, but you can still get in contact with them virtualyl.

Call Centers

For those veterans who are in need of crisis intervention or need more information regarding VA services, calling any of these numbers will put you in contact with someone who will help you find what you need.

If you know of any more helpful resources that weren’t mentioned in this story, please email ndelrosario@wsls.com