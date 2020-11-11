Bedford County deputy recovering from minor injuries after crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County deputy is alive after she lost control of her patrol vehicle and rolled down an embankment.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff Department, the single-car crash happened shortly after 8pm Monday. The deputy was responding to an assault in the Goodview area of the county, when the vehicle lost traction off the edge of the road and drove off the shoulder.

“This is a very windy, curving road and that’s one of the hazards, if you would, in Bedford County. Our roads aren’t lit. But one thing about our deputies is they drive about 300 miles a shift,” said Sheriff Mike Miller.

The deputy was just an hour into her shift. She suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.