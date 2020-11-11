Cast of ‘Barnwood Builders’ resurrects history for Bedford County church milestone

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Morgans Baptist Church is resurrecting history to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

Pastor Jason Arthur is turning to the stars of the DIY Network hit show ‘Barnwood Builders’ to erect a replica of the log cabin chapel from the 18th century.

“It’s just that opportunity of community and of fellowship that has existed from that time to this that makes this such a beautiful project to bring to the people today,” Arthur said.

The church was founded in the Moneta area of Bedford County in 1771 -- five years before the Revolutionary War.

The structure stands 20 feet long, 16 feet wide, and about 11 feet tall.

The ‘Barnwood Builders’ refurbished the 32 beams from a Kentucky tobacco barn.

“To think that you’re going to give it another life somewhere, rather than it just rot away somewhere or be pushed up into a pile and burned. That’s pretty interesting. That’s our history right there,” said Sherman Thompson, one of the stars of the show.

“Just to save the wood that our ancestors chopped out of the forest and made homes and barns. I just love saving them,” added Johnny Jett, another ‘Barnwood Builder’ star.

But Arthur says the project is far from over. They still have to fix the roof, the doors and the mudding in between the logs to turn the structure into a memorial.

“We’re going to have a historical timeline that’s going to be set up inside this log structure that will tell the story. So, it’s going to be available to the public,” Arthur said.

The church will dedicate the completed cabin in May. The ‘Barnwood Builders’ episode is scheduled to air early next year.