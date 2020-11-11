Lynchburg officials say College Lake Dam is not near failing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Contrary to the National Weather Service’s warning, Lynchburg officials said College Lake Dam is not in danger.

Director of Water Resources for the City of Lynchburg, Tim Mitchell, told 10 News the dam is not beginning to fail.

Mitchell said they are at Stage 2, which is enhanced observation.

They are one foot away from Stage 3, which is a potential evacuation.

Please be aware. The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake... Posted by City of Lynchburg, Virginia Government on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in effect for the potential failure of the College Lake Dam in Lynchburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to the official warning, dam operators reported the potential failure and life-threatening flash flooding at 1:09 p.m.

Officials say if the dam does fail, the water depth would rise 17 feet in seven minutes.

