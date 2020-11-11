Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets stand watch for Veterans Day vigil

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets continued its somber Veterans Day tradition this year.

Two cadets started standing watch at the university’s War Memorial at midnight on Veterans Day. The cadets change shifts every hour, with cadets continually guarding the Pylons for 48 hours.

Cadet Bernie Cieplak stood for the vigil this year. He said the experience was humbling, especially being surrounded by the names of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumni killed in the line of duty.

“It’s very meditative," Cieplak said. "You get to think thoughts about life and see the people watch us. It’s remembering why we’re there. The solemn nature of it.”

According to the Corps of Cadets, the tradition dates back to the 1980s.