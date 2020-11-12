Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace Troop Rally becomes veterans’ weekly tradition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is home to one of the longest-running veterans' traditions in the United States.

Veterans have gathered for the Monument Terrace Troop Rally every Friday since 9/11. Passersby often honk in support of the military, while the veterans themselves pay their respects to the servicemembers on active duty.

“We’re with different organizations and have experienced different combat situations," said Daniel Valerio, a 91-year-old Marine veteran who comes to the Troop Rally every Friday. "It’s just an honor to be with these guys.”

Rally organizer David Stokes said they started the rally to show the appreciation he never received after serving with the Army in Vietnam.

“You either did two things: you took the uniform off and threw it away, or you put it in the closet and closed the door,” Stokes said. “No one wanted to hear about it then. Now, Lynchburg is veteran-friendly.”

The Troop Rally is closing in on 1,000 straight weeks. Stokes said the veterans will occupy Monument Terrace every Friday until troops return home from the Middle East.

“We’re here to show our support for the troops," Stokes said. "We want to let them know that somebody back home cares and that somebody’s got their back.”