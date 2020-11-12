57ºF

Local News

School closings for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Tags: Education, Weather
School bus parked in lot with stop sign displayed
School bus parked in lot with stop sign displayed (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Several area schools are closing on Friday due to potential weather impacts related to the tropical storm warning.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region:

Continue to check back as this list will grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.