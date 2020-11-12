School closings for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Several area schools are closing on Friday due to potential weather impacts related to the tropical storm warning.
Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region:
- Danville Public Schools will not have virtual instruction on Friday and school is closed
- Pulaski County Public Schools will move to virtual learning on Friday and school is closed
Continue to check back as this list will grow.
