School closings for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Several area schools are closing on Friday due to potential weather impacts related to the tropical storm warning.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region:

Danville Public Schools will not have virtual instruction on Friday and school is closed

Pulaski County Public Schools will move to virtual learning on Friday and school is closed

Continue to check back as this list will grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.