What’s News Today: College Lake Dam removal, virtual craft fair

Wytheville Community College holds an in-person advising and registration day for the spring semester. Prospective and returning students can meet with an advisor about registration and financial aid. Today’s session runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech kicks off its Virtual Craft Fair today. Money raised from the fair goes into the Y’s operating budget for programs. The virtual event includes aft and craft vendors, music, dance and more. This is the 51st year for the Craft Fair.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts holds a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. You are encouraged to pre-register by calling the health department. The clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Green Hill Park.

Lynchburg’s Water Resources Department holds a virtual town hall today about removing the College Lake Dam. The more than 80-year-old structure nearly failed in 2018 due to heavy rain. Now, the city and the University of Lynchburg want to more it and restore the lakebed. You can learn more about the project during a Zoom meeting tonight at 6 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Education will hold a PreK through 12th grade briefing for legislators today. They will brief lawmakers on the status of public education during the pandemic and update them on legislative mandates. The meetings, today and tomorrow, will be streamed on YouTube.

Roanoke County leaders will deliver the State of the County Address today. Due to the pandemic, the event will not happen live. We will be available starting at 8 a.m. on RVTV, The Roanoke Regional Chamber’s website and Roanoke County’s website.

The Bedford County School Board will meet this evening. It will discuss the second semester. The school system says 482 parents have requested to switch from remote learning, to in-person or blended models. 182 parents have requested to switch from in-person or blended models to online. The board will also get an update on extracurricular activities, which are scheduled to start next month.