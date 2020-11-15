Angels of Assisi sheltering 13 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm

ROANOKE, Va. – A baker’s dozen of dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm is now safe and sound in Roanoke.

Angels of Assisi is sheltering 13 dogs from the international rescue. In total, 170 dogs were saved from the meat farm.

Executive director Lisa O’Neill said volunteers will spend time helping the dogs get used to human interaction. She anticipates the moment where each dog can find their perfect family.

“Now, some of the real work begins," O’Neill said. "They’ve got to decompress. They’ve gone through a lot and have had a lot happen since living in tiny cages in Korea.”

O’Neill said the dogs will likely be ready for adoption by the end of the month.