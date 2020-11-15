More than 1,400 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Due to a power outage, more than 1,400 Appalachian Power customers are impacted in Lynchburg Sunday afternoon.

As of 1:44 p.m., Appalachian Power reports that 1,420 customers are without power.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services tweeted about a power outage in the Forest Ave and Graves Mill Rd. area. Officials said to treat any intersections as a 4-way traffic stop.

There is a power outage in area of Fort Ave and Graves Mill Rd. AEP has been advised. Any traffic intersections treat as a 4 way stop. — Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) November 15, 2020

Crews are working to fix the outage that started at 12:39 p.m. by 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.