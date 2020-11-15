Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A person is in the hospital after getting hit by a car Saturday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At 7:59 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of 12th Street for a report of a person injured in the roadway.

Police said when they arrived, they found one pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle while that person was crossing 12th Street.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lynchburg Police, 47-year-old Quintial Spinner, of Lynchburg, was charged with DUI and driving while suspended as a result of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.