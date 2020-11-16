59ºF

Local News

Martinsville closes city hall due to potential coronavirus exposure

Courts are closed until 9 a.m. Wednesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Martinsville, Coronavirus
Martinsville Municipal Building. Image captured June 2016
Martinsville Municipal Building. Image captured June 2016 (Google)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is taking precautions to protect people.

On Monday afternoon, the city announced that other than courts, City Hall will be closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 30.

The reason for the closure is that all courts and City Hall are being sanitized during the closure due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

All court facilities, including courts and clerks' offices for Martinsville Circuit, General District, and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts, will be closed until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Citizens should use online resources for payments, permit applications and all other purposes during these closures.

For those needing to make direct payments or applications at City Hall may use the following methods:

ServiceContact Information
All tax and billing paymentsPlease use online payments, drive-thru window, or dropbox
Commissioner of RevenueCall (276) 403-5131
Voter registrationCall (276) 403-5122
Utility service connectionsCall (276) 403-5146, or e-mail utilitybilling@ci.martinsville.va.us
Building permitsCall (276) 403-5173
Building inspection requestsCall (276) 403-5365
All other inquiriesCall (276) 403-5180 & use # directory
City Websitehttps://www.martinsville-va.gov/

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: