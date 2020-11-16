Martinsville closes city hall due to potential coronavirus exposure

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is taking precautions to protect people.

On Monday afternoon, the city announced that other than courts, City Hall will be closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 30.

The reason for the closure is that all courts and City Hall are being sanitized during the closure due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

All court facilities, including courts and clerks' offices for Martinsville Circuit, General District, and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts, will be closed until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Citizens should use online resources for payments, permit applications and all other purposes during these closures.

For those needing to make direct payments or applications at City Hall may use the following methods: