AEP donated $50,000 to Roanoke’s Kids Square

ROANOKE, Va. – An area nonprofit is celebrating a big donation to help kids experiment at home during the pandemic.

Kids Square is in downtown Roanoke at Center in the Square, and it’s normally a place where kids come to do hands-on learning.

But during the pandemic they’ve shifted that learning to where students are, primarily at home.

AEP donated $50,000 to help fund these at home experiment kits. Kids Square executive director Felicia Branham said this helps keep their mission going.

“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support from our families so we’re pretty excited. We’ve already put 2600 kits into the hands of kids in our community and thanks to AEP and this foundation grant we’re going to be able to serve so many more," Branham said.

Branham added keeping kids' minds engaged is critical to keep students on track during this atypical school year.