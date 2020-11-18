Authorities arrest New River Valley man wanted for sex crimes against a child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have arrested a local man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals for forcible sodomy with a child less than 13 years old, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Kareem Grant was arrested in Radford on Wednesday afternoon. The warrant for his arrest was dated October 27.
The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media earlier Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating Grant.
**UPDATE** This subject has been arrested in Radford. Thank you to everyone for the assistance.Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 18, 2020