Authorities arrest New River Valley man wanted for sex crimes against a child

Kareem Grant arrested in Radford Wednesday afternoon

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Montgomery County, Crime, Radford
Kareem Grant was arrested in Radford on Wednesday afternoon. The warrant for his arrest was dated October 27.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have arrested a local man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals for forcible sodomy with a child less than 13 years old, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media earlier Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating Grant.

**UPDATE** This subject has been arrested in Radford. Thank you to everyone for the assistance.

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

